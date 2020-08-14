90-year-old women beats coronavirus in Karimnagar

Coronavirus in Karimnagar: Two women aged about 90 years have won the battle against coronavirus here in Karimnagar district.

Janagam Agamma (93) and Gurram Lacchamma (94), both the residents of Lakshmidevipalli of Gangadhara mandal were infected with the virus on July 26.

Agamma's son, daughter-in-law and grandson have also infected with the virus and all of them remained in home isolation. While Lacchamma who developed health complications was shifted to Karimnagar government hospital.

The two women have raised confidence among the people who are getting depressed over the disease and committing suicides. The suicide cases also include the youngsters who took the extreme step fearing of death due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar on Friday reported 73 coronavirus positive cases out of the total 1,921 cases across Telangana. There are 23,438 active cases in the state out of which 16,439 are in home isolation.