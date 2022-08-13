90.69pc candidates qualify in TS ECET

Hyderabad: Out of 22,001 candidate who appeared for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 exam, 90.69 per cent candidates qualified in the exam.

According to Telangana State Council of Higher Education, a total of 24,055 candidates from different disciplines registered for TS ECET 2022 examination and around 22,001 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 19,954 candidates qualified.

Y Akshay resident of Meerpet, Telangana secured first rank with 123 marks followed by B Aswini Phani Kumar, resident of Guntur secured second rank with 114 marks and N Srinivas, resident of Visakhapatnam secured third rank with 105 marks.