9,094 appear for constable exam

Wanaparthy: Out of a total of 9,706 registered candidates, 9,094 appeared for the constable preliminary written exam held at 36 examination centers in the district, informed District SP Apoorva Rao who inspected the examination centers here on Sunday.

She said that the exams were conducted without any incident due to well coordination and foolproof measures taken by the department. A command control centre oversaw the conduct of the examinations in the district.

Nodal officer of examination centers Wanaparthi Additional SP Shakir Hussain and others ensured the smooth passage of the examination.