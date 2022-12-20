950 Civil Assistant Surgeon posts: Final results released

Hyderabad: The Medical Recruitment Board completed the process of filling 950 Civil Assistant Surgeons regular posts within six months and released the final results on Monday.

In a view to strengthen the medical and health sector, the government started the process of filling up all the posts. Following Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's announcement that more than 90,000 jobs would be filled in the State, the Health Department issued a notification for civil assistant surgeon posts and filled them within six months. There were 734 posts under Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH&FW), 209 posts under Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) and seven posts under IPM and many more.

According to the officials, the Medical Recruitment Board completed the selection process within six months of notification. Selection was directly based on merit without any written test. The officials claimed that the selection process was very transparent at every stage. A notification was released on June 15, 2022 for filling up 969 posts under DPH, TVVP and IPM. A total of 4,803 applications were received across the State. After examining them, a preliminary merit list was released on November 9. If there were any objections, the doctors were advised to inform authorities. A comprehensive list with complete details of candidates has been included in the website. After considering the objections, the authorities released the second merit list on November 20 and the certificate verification was conducted from November 22 to 29 and the results were selecting candidates for 950 posts.

Health Minister T Harish Rao said that this was another step taken in achieving the goal of healthy Telangana under the leadership of CM KCR. The minister complemented the authorities for completing a transparent and smooth recruitment process and also welcomed the doctors who were selected for providing services in government hospitals.