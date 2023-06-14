96.53 % qualify in TS ECET

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 results were announced on Tuesday, in which 96.53 percent candidates have qualified for the entrance test.

According to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), out of the total 22,454 candidates who appeared for the test, 19,054 candidates from Telangana and 1,845 candidates from Andhra Pradesh have successfully qualified.

In the FDH and BSE Mathematics category, Srinivas Reddy from Kothagudem secured the top position with a score of 82 marks. A Ramulu from Jangaon secured the second position, followed by Mir Aijaz Ali in third place.

V Shankar from Andhra Pradesh topped the Chemical Engineering category with a score of 132 marks, while Karthik Kumar from Andhra Pradesh secured the second position and Venkata Naga secured the third position. In Civil Engineering, M Sathwik from Hyderabad secured the top position with a score of 161 marks. MD Ruksana from Warangal and Sai Kalkieshwar from Karimnagar secured the second and third positions, respectively. There are approximately 183 seats available in Telangana’s universities and affiliated engineering colleges. The counseling process for engineering courses will commence in the first week of July. Candidates can access the results on the official website of TS ECET at ecet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ECET Exam is conducted annually by the Osmania Telangana State Council of Higher Education and serves as a common entrance test for diploma and B.Sc. (Mathematics) degree candidates, as stated by a senior officer.