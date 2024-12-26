A B Vajpayee statue works get underway

Sathupalli: Senior BJP leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao along with party key leaders on Wednesday launched works for establishing a statue of former PM and Bharat Ratna AB Vajpayee’s bronze statue at Ring Road at Tallada main centre.

On the occasion of Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary, the leaders recalled his services to the nation.

Namburi said senior party leader and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya had laid the foundation stone for the statue installation.

The works commenced and would conclude in soon, he added.