  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

A B Vajpayee statue works get underway

A B Vajpayee statue works get underway
x
Highlights

Sathupalli: Senior BJP leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao along with party key leaders on Wednesday launched works for establishing a statue of former...

Sathupalli: Senior BJP leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao along with party key leaders on Wednesday launched works for establishing a statue of former PM and Bharat Ratna AB Vajpayee’s bronze statue at Ring Road at Tallada main centre.

On the occasion of Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary, the leaders recalled his services to the nation.

Namburi said senior party leader and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya had laid the foundation stone for the statue installation.

The works commenced and would conclude in soon, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick