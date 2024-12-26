Live
- Sajjala calls for massive protests tomorrow
- 1,929 applications received at 165 revenue meetings
- Woman held for stealing gold worth Rs 12.5L
- Paddy inundated in over 2,000 acres in Palnadu dist
- IoT to play crucial role in future horticulture
- Rockwoods School celebrates Christmas with gaiety
- Kuppam Horticulture Hub shines with SKOCH Award
- Hyd’bad enjoys cool showers amidst X’mas festivities
- Hyderabad: City aglow with X’mas spirit
- Reliance CEO donates Rs. 1.11 cr to TTD
Just In
A B Vajpayee statue works get underway
Highlights
Sathupalli: Senior BJP leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao along with party key leaders on Wednesday launched works for establishing a statue of former...
Sathupalli: Senior BJP leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao along with party key leaders on Wednesday launched works for establishing a statue of former PM and Bharat Ratna AB Vajpayee’s bronze statue at Ring Road at Tallada main centre.
On the occasion of Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary, the leaders recalled his services to the nation.
Namburi said senior party leader and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya had laid the foundation stone for the statue installation.
The works commenced and would conclude in soon, he added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS