A Befitting Honour! MBNR IDOC garden bags ‘Gold Garden Certificate’

A Befitting Honour! MBNR IDOC garden bags 'Gold Garden Certificate'
Highlights

Mahbubnagar’s IDOC garden stood out for its lush greenery, innovative landscaping, and meticulous maintenance; the garden has become a green oasis within the district, enhancing the office complex’s environmental appeal and ecological balance

Mahabubnagar: The Integrated District Office Complex (IDOC) Garden in Mahbubnagar has been awarded the Gold Gar-den Certificate and Rolling Trophy at the 8th Garden Festival 2024, held in Hyderabad. The event was organized by the Telangana Horticulture and Sericulture Department, which annually recognizes the best maintained gardens across the state.

