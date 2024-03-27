  • Menu
A case has been registered against a young man who forcibly married a girl : SI Naresh

An incident took place where a young man forcibly married a 14-year-old girl from a village in Telakapalli mandal. On 22nd of this month, Saleswaram (22) from Mushtipalli village of Peddakottapalli mandal came to a village in Telakapalli mandal and forcibly tied a tali around the girl's neck. The family members of the girl who knew about the matter were worried. SC, ST atrocity and POCSO case has been registered against the youth on the complaint of the girl's mother, said SI Naresh.

