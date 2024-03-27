Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
A case has been registered against a young man who forcibly married a girl : SI Naresh
Highlights
An incident took place where a young man forcibly married a 14-year-old girl from a village in Telakapalli mandal. On 22nd of this month, Saleswaram...
An incident took place where a young man forcibly married a 14-year-old girl from a village in Telakapalli mandal. On 22nd of this month, Saleswaram (22) from Mushtipalli village of Peddakottapalli mandal came to a village in Telakapalli mandal and forcibly tied a tali around the girl's neck. The family members of the girl who knew about the matter were worried. SC, ST atrocity and POCSO case has been registered against the youth on the complaint of the girl's mother, said SI Naresh.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT