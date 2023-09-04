A dream come true for Errabelli

Warangal: It’s a dream come true for the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao who wanted to popularise Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Valmidi, the birthplace of Maharshi Valmiki, on par with the best. Errabelli not only ensured funds from the State Government but also personally inspected the progress of developmental works of the temple. The temple has all the amenities for the comfort of devotees. In fact, the aim of the minister was to develop a tourism circuit with Valmidi, Palakurthi and Bammera which have historical significance. Valmidi alone is being spruced up with an outlay of Rs 11.40 crore.

Meanwhile, the four–day festivities as part of the reinstallation of presiding deities in the newly constructed temple on Ramulagutta entered its third day on Sunday. Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami is to take part in the reinstallation of idols on Monday (September 4) morning. It’s learnt that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who was scheduled to inaugurate the new temple cancelled his programme. Earlier, it was said that the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the tourism hotel at Palakurthi, besides inaugurating the Mission Bhagiratha guest house etc. The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the comfort of devotees who are already turning to Valmidi in large numbers. Prominent among others who take part in the programme are … Ministers T Harish Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, A Indrakaran Reddy and V Srinivas Goud.