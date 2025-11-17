A govt school teacher on a mission to save lives through blood donation

Kothagudem: A government schoolteacher from Bhadradri Kothagudem district is setting an example of community service by saving lives through his blood donation initiative.

Meet, J Balu, an SGT at MPPS, Penagadapa in Chunchupally mandal, who is the founder and president of Young Indian Blood Donors Club. Widely known for his humanitarian work, Balu’s club operates across all Indian states and has over 5,000 active members.

Speaking to The Hans India, Balu recalled that his journey began about fifteen years ago when both his parents required blood transfusions. Since his mother’s blood group was O-negative, he faced immense difficulty finding a suitable donor.

“That experience made me realize the value of blood donation,” he recalled. “I decided to make it a lifelong practice and to motivate others to do the same.”

He began donating blood and coordinating donors individually in 2012. Later, on February 18, 2016, he formally launched the Young Indian Blood Donors Club to turn his efforts into a nationwide movement. Since then, the club’s members have donated more than 43,000 units of blood.

A devoted fan of actor Chiranjeevi, Balu draws inspiration from the actor’s message in the movie ‘Stalin.’ Whenever someone seeks blood assistance, Balu asks them toeither introduce three new people to him—regardless of their blood group—or to donate blood to three others.

“This way, families understand the importance of blood donation and often become regular donors themselves,” he explained. “It also helps our team grow, as every request adds three new members.” The club primarily operates through a WhatsApp group, coordinating with other donor networks and NGOs across India to ensure timely help. Balu has also compiled a national directory of blood donor clubs and NGOs to facilitate coordination.

He acknowledged the crucial support of senior IPS officer and Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, whose encouragement strengthened the club’s activities. Apart from organizing blood donation camps, the Young Indian Blood Donors Club also conducts tree plantation drives, provides basic amenities to government schools, and distributes food to the poor.

Each year, the club presents Young Indian Blood Donors Club Awards to individuals recognized for their social service efforts across the country. With the help of his associates, Balu also arranges free or low-cost surgeries for theunderprivileged.