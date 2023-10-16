A grateful Singireddy thanks CM profusely

Mahabubnagar: Singireddy Niranjan Reddy expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for entrusting him with the BRS ‘B’ form to contest from Wanaparthy constituency. He said his confidence of retaining Wanaparthy seat stems from his track record of carrying out significant developmental achievements over the past five years. “I have not only fulfilled my promises to the people of Wanaparthy but also have undertaken remarkable developments that were not part of the previous election pledges,” a beaming Niranjan Reddy said.

The minister proudly declared that Wanaparthy district now holds the top position in the state in education, irrigation, infrastructure development, agriculture, and industrial growth, thanks to the cooperation from the people. He vowed to further elevate the status of constituency in terms of development and welfare programmes in the state. He expressed gratitude to the CM for extending his support in laying a strong foundation for Wanaparthy’s future development.

Singireddy noted that under his leadership, Wanaparthy turned into an education with the establishment of engineering, medical, nursing, fisheries, and agriculture colleges. The town now boasts of wide roads, new markets, integrated marketplaces, and a rejuvenated town hall. Additionally, infrastructure development includes the construction of Mata Shishu Arogya Kendra, expanded road networks, and more than 1,00,000 acres of irrigated land. This reinvigorated the local economy, drawing back migrants who are now flourishing in their hometowns. An IT tower in the future would transform Wanaparthy into a technological gateway, he added.