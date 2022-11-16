A historic moment in Kothagudem history

Kothagudem: Grand celebrations were conducted by the TRS workers here on Tuesday marking the commencement of MBBS first year classes in Kothagudem Medical College.

People's representatives, leaders and workers of TRS party of Kothagudem constituency performed 'Palabhishekam' to the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at the college, burst fire crackers and distributed sweets celebrating the occasion.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Government Medical College virtually from Hyderabad. DCMS vice chairman Kotwala Srinivasa Rao, municipal chairperson Kapu Seethalakshmi, vice chairman Damodar Yadav and activists participated in the celebrations

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, Medical College principal Dr. Lakshman Rao, its superintendent Dr Kumaraswamy and others attended the virtual inauguration of the college.

The Collector said that with the inauguration of the Medical College quality health services would be available to people in the district. It was a happy moment that a Medical College was started in Kothagudem district which was created in 2016.

He thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning the Medical College to the district and added that Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Health Minister T Harish Rao have extended their support in completing the college building within the scheduled time.

Laying of BT road from the main road to the college was underway. Construction of the college on 30 acres of land was started last December and completed in August 2022 by spending around Rs 42 crore. There were 44 lecture halls in four blocks at the college, the Collector said.

All arrangements have been made for conducting the classes, out of the sanctioned intake of 150 students, 92 students have taken admission in the college. The allotment of the remaining 58 seats would soon be completed, Durishetty. The Collector and the college authorities congratulated the newly joined students and had lunch with them.