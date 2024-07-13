A meticulous strategist

Rangareddy: As predicted earlier, the four-time BRS MLA, T Prakash Goud, finally joined the Congress party on Friday. There was speculation making rounds in the political circles for quite a few weeks about the possible defection of BRS MLAs Prakash Goud and P Sabitha Indra Reddy into Congress. Although Sabitha Indra Reddy categorically denied any such ambition to join the ruling government recently, T Prakash Goud came out openly to say good-bye to BRS.

Considered as a liquor baron given the business he owns before beginning his political career, the BRS MLA from Rajendranagar T Prakash Goud begins his political inning from Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He was elected twice on the TDP ticket and twice as a BRS candidate.

Although he managed to continue his winning streak from Rajendranagar, dissent grew against him in the constituency and posed a challenge to his position. In the last GHMC election, Rajendranagar saw all three BRS councillors from Mailardevpally, Attapur, and Rajendranagar lost to the BJP, while MIM managed to retain Suleman Nagar and Shastripuram. This was perceived as a big blow to Prakash Goud that, for the moment, swept him under the carpet.

However, despite suffering a blow in the GHMC elections, Prakash Goud managed to keep the constituency in his clutches as he succeeded in convincing the voters in the Assembly elections.

Although BJP candidate T Srinivas Reddy gave him a tough fight in the recently held Assembly elections, Prakash Goud emerged yet again as undefeated in the elections held in December 2023. The recently held Assembly elections saw MLA Rajendernagar Prakash Goud managed to secure 1,21,734 votes as against the 89,638 votes polled in favour of BJP candidate Thokla Srinivas Reddy. This helped Prakash Goud register a win again with a margin of 32,096 votes in December 2023.

Known as a clever politician when it comes to attracting voters in strategically decisive areas like Shamshabad and Gandipetmandals in the constituency, Prakash always chalked his poll strategies meticulously, especially in his home turf of Rajendranagar.

According to sources, Prakash Goud has been in touch with the Congress leadership ever since the Assembly election concluded in December 2023, which saw the end of the BRS party's power.