A successful blood donation camp

Nagarkurnool: Blood Donation Camp jointly organized in Government General Hospital Blood Bank by Mala Employees Welfare Association and District Branch of Samata Sainik Dal Nagar Kurnool District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Sudhakar Lal started.

On this occasion, District Medical and Health Officer Sudhakar Lal said that it is great to celebrate the 133rd birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr. BR Ambedkar, the world genius who sacrificed everything to bring light to our lives and said that it is a great pleasure to do the blood donation program as a part of community service. He said that at present there is a severe shortage of blood in the government blood bank in the district and blood is very much needed for the surgical treatment of those who are in critical condition in the government hospital. He said that especially pregnant women are facing serious problems due to shortage of blood in cases where blood is urgent during delivery. He congratulated the leaders of Mala Employees' Welfare Association who came forward to donate blood at such a time, asked the youth and youth organizations to take responsibility and come forward to organize blood donation camps, and then gave certificates of appreciation to those who donated blood.

Mala Employees Welfare Association President Kuna Govardhan said that the blood donation camp organized as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a success and 70 units of blood were collected in this camp.

Mala Employees Welfare Association President Kuna Govardhan General Secretary Tagili Venkatapati President Gudipati Prabhakar Treasurer Geetha Malla Koteshwar Samata Military District Officer Sama Ramesh and Mewa employees participated in this program





