A tapestry of tradition unfolds at Shilparamam Crafts Mela

Hyderabad: Minister for Textiles, Agriculture, Marketing and Cooperation Tummala Nageshwar Rao on Saturday inaugurated the All India Crafts Mela–2025 at Shilparamam, Madhapur.

The minister visited various stalls set up by weavers and interacted with them in the fair. Shilparamam Special Officer Kishan Rao and Weaver Service Centre head Arun Kumar were also present on the occasion. As part of the mela, around 100 handloom stalls and 30 National Jute Board stalls have been sponsored by the Government of India’s Ministry of Textiles.

The inauguration ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by cultural performances. Artists from the Hyderabad Assam Association Looitporia presented Assamese music and vibrant Bihu dances, drawing appreciation from the audience.

An Andhra Natyam performance by Hong Kong-based artist Sanjay Vadapalli and his troupe showcased Agama dance items, including Kumbha Harathi, Pushpanjali, Shiva Kaivaram, Adhyatma Ramayana Keerthana, Seetha Swayamvaram and Navajanardhana Paarijatham.

Cultural programmes by artists from Warangal and a Carnatic vocal concert by Shankaradhitya and Vedasri enthralled the audience.