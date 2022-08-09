A watershed moment in freedom straggle

Hyderabad: Prof K Purushottam Reddy, former head, Political Science department, Osmania University, has observed that the Quit India movement was a crucial moment in the independence movement.

On Monday, he participated in the programme organised to celebrate Quit India Day at the Youth Hostel and spoke as the chief guest, under the auspices of the Telangana Citizen Council, at Directorate of Youth Services, Tank Bund,

He said that the Quit India movement played a major role in pursuit of independence and recognised the sacrifices of warriors and called upon people to be united and contribute to the country's development and unity.

Vice Men International regional secretary Dr C Istar Rani said everyone should know the history of the Father of the Nation. Students should tighten their waists to protect the country's reputation. Citizens' Council State president Dr Rajnarayan Mudiraj who presided, gave details of welfare programs undertaken in the last four centuries.

On this occasion, three people from the State have been selected for the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Award. The awardees were felicitated by Dr Gunna Rajender Reddy, chairman, Gandhi Global Family, Indian Red Cross Society chairman Hyderabad district Mamidi Bhim Reddy and President's Awardee and Audio Engineer Dr Sajida Khan with shawl and a memento. A rally carrying the national flag was taken out.