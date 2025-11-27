Aadi lays out roadmap for Cong victory in local body polls

Rajanna Sircilla: In a significant show of strength ahead of the upcoming local body elections, Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas rallied the Congress cadre, calling for unity, discipline, and renewed energy within the party ranks.

The review meeting, held on Wednesday at SRR Gardens in Vemulawada town, witnessed an impressive turnout of party leaders, ward-level workers, and key constituency representatives, signalling rising enthusiasm within the local Congress unit.

Addressing the gathering, Aadi Srinivas laid out a clear roadmap for the party’s preparedness, asserting that the Congress must secure victories in every local body to consolidate its presence at the grassroots.

He reiterated that candidate selection would be carried out through the “select and elect” process—identifying strong consensus candidates and ensuring collective backing from all sections of the cadre.

He advised leaders to file nominations only in those divisions where complete unanimity emerges.

Calling for an intensified outreach campaign, the MLA directed the cadre to take the government’s flagship welfare initiatives directly to the people. Highlighting programmes such as 200 units of free electricity, issuance of new ration cards, and loan waivers, he emphasised the importance of conveying these benefits effectively to households across the constituency.

Expressing confidence in the prevailing political environment, Srinivas said the Congress currently enjoys a favourable atmosphere throughout Telangana. He cited the recent Jubilee Hills bypoll as evidence of growing public trust in the party. Only a Congress-led local governance system, he said, could ensure sustained development in rural pockets.

He also reminded party members that voters had previously rejected “parachute candidates,” reaffirming that the electorate values committed local leadership.

Reassuring workers of his unwavering support, Aadi Srinivas promised due respect and recognition to every dedicated party activist. “I will stand by each one of you. Every committed worker will be honoured,” he declared, urging the cadre to work tirelessly to ensure a sweeping Congress victory in the forthcoming local body elections.