Aaron Capital chairman meets KTR in Newyork, discusses on infrastructure for investment in Telangana

Renowned investment banking company Aaron Capital (Aaron Capital) has signed a deal with Telangana government today. Minister KTR, who is visiting America, was met by an executive team led by Aaron Capital Chairman David Wolfe. The meeting took place in New York. Cooperation between Telangana Government and Aaron Capital was discussed.

Minister KTR disclosed that there is favorable environment for investments in Telangana. The minister said that apart from the innovation system, there are excellent infrastructures and skilled workforce.

Executive leadership team of Aaron Capital, a leading investment banking company, led by its Chairman, David Wolfe met with IT & Industries Minister @KTRBRS in New York.



The meeting presented an opportunity for potential collaboration between Aaron Capital and the Government of… pic.twitter.com/mdnRfbnNrl — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) May 18, 2023

While coming to Aaron Capital specialises in mergers and acquisitions, investment attraction, financing and advisory services. The company has clients from a wide variety of industries. The company has clients in media, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, services, food and beverages, industries, technology and real estate.





