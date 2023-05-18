  • Menu
Aaron Capital chairman meets KTR in Newyork, discusses on infrastructure for investment in Telangana

Aaron Capital Chairman David Wolfe meets KTR in Newyork
Aaron Capital Chairman David Wolfe meets KTR in Newyork

Highlights

Renowned investment banking company Aaron Capital (Aaron Capital) has signed a deal with Telangana government today. Minister KTR, who is visiting America, was met by an executive team led by Aaron Capital Chairman David Wolfe.

Renowned investment banking company Aaron Capital (Aaron Capital) has signed a deal with Telangana government today. Minister KTR, who is visiting America, was met by an executive team led by Aaron Capital Chairman David Wolfe. The meeting took place in New York. Cooperation between Telangana Government and Aaron Capital was discussed.

Minister KTR disclosed that there is favorable environment for investments in Telangana. The minister said that apart from the innovation system, there are excellent infrastructures and skilled workforce.

While coming to Aaron Capital specialises in mergers and acquisitions, investment attraction, financing and advisory services. The company has clients from a wide variety of industries. The company has clients in media, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, services, food and beverages, industries, technology and real estate.


