Abolition of districts will lead to Cong downfall: KTR

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday issued a stern warning to the Congress government, stating that any attempt to abolish existing districts would trigger a fierce political battle and ultimately lead to the collapse of the ruling party.

Rama Rao lashed out at Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s recent remarks that districts were created “unscientifically” by the previous administration. He alleged that the Congress government seeks to scrap districts because it cannot tolerate the decentralisation of power, which brought collectors and district superintendents of police closer to the public. “This government cannot bear to see the fruits of governance and development reaching the people directly,” he claimed.

The BRS leader reminded the people that the reorganization led by K Chandrashekar Rao was aimed at administrative decentralisation. He highlighted how hamlets were converted into Gram Panchayats and new mandals were created to ensure that the entire district administration remained accessible. “If any district in Telangana is abolished, we will ignite a fire and wage a fierce battle alongside the people,” Rama Rao warned.

Turning his focus to irrigation, Rama Rao criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for what he termed the deliberate neglect of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project. He alleged that although 90 per cent of the work was completed with an investment of Rs 30,000 crore, the current government is stalling the final 10 per cent.

“Because the previous government provided water to lakhs of acres, migration from Mahbubnagar had effectively stopped. Now, Revanth Reddy is obstructing the project merely to deny credit to K Chandrashekar Rao and to avoid upsetting his former boss, Chandrababu Naidu,” Rama Rao alleged.

He further questioned the government’s credibility, noting its failure to provide basic essentials like urea bags to farmers. With the Chief Minister scheduled to visit Palamuru on 17 January, Rama Rao stated that the public is waiting for answers regarding the stalling of vital regional projects and the perceived “betrayal” of farmers.