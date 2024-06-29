ABVP members stage dharna against pvt school mgmts

Hyderabad: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Friday staged a dharna at the Directorate of School Education (DSE) to protest against private school managements charging exorbitant fees.

The ABVP activists demanded the State government to immediately bring in a school fee regulation act and implement it.

They also demanded strict punishment against private school management that were selling books and uniforms against the rules on their premises. The protesters were detained by the police.

The protesters also urged the government to initiate an enquiry into the irregularities in the mid-day meals provided in the government schools and take action against officials found serving substandard food to students.

“Apart from revoking recognition of the private schools that never follow government norms, it will be better if the government implements 25 per cent seat reservation for economically weaker students in private schools as per the RTE Act,” said Jeevan, State joint secretary, ABVP.