ACB arrests irrigation department official in Jangaon for taking bribe

Deputy Engineer (DE) of the irrigation department has been arrested by the officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after being caught red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 bribe from a contractor.

The official demanded bribe from the contractor for clearing bills. However, the contractor who did not want to bribe the officer approached the ACB officials who laid a trap and caught DE red-handed. DE Ravindar Reddy was taken into custody and is being questioned.

In July 2020, an assistant executive engineer (AEE) of the irrigation department was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a contractor in Yellandu.

AEE Sriram Naveen Kumar demanded the bribe for processing final bill of restoration work of Anantharam cheruvu executed by the contractor under Mission Kakatiya project.