ACB Case Filed Against KTR in Formula E-Race Controversy

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against former Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with alleged irregularities during the Formula E-race event. The case came to light during court proceedings, where the Advocate General (AG) highlighted suspicious payments made to Formula E Operations (FEO).

According to the AG, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), which was not directly involved in the event, paid ₹55 crores to FEO. This sparked questions from the judiciary regarding the purpose and beneficiaries of these transactions. The court specifically inquired about any personal benefits that KTR might have gained from the payments.

Responding to the court's queries, the AG clarified that the investigation would determine who benefitted from the alleged misappropriations. The judiciary stated that the case did not qualify as an urgent petition, allowing it to proceed under standard investigative protocols.

This development has raised concerns about the transparency of financial dealings in high-profile events and the accountability of public funds in such initiatives. Further updates on the investigation are awaited.