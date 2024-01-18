ACB conduct raids at Chaitanyapuri police station

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau officers conducted raids in Chaitanyapuri Police Station. Two court constables and court officials were caught red-handed. In one case, the constable demanded money from the accused. The victim then complained to the ACB officials that they were harassing him for money. As a result, officers conducted searches at Chaitanyapuri Police Station at midnight.

On the other hand, SWOT police raided a gas re-filling center in Hydershakot, Rajendranagar, Ranga Reddy district. Those who were illegally refilling gas were detained. Re-filling is being done illegally in small cylinders from domestic cylinders. 100 domestic cylinders were seized and handed over to Narsinghi police.

Similarly, The Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Wednesday afternoon caught a revenue inspector identified as P Venkat Rao while accepting bribe at Sadashivpet municipality in Sangareddy district. According to the ACB officials, a complainant identified as Shiva Kumar approached the ACB after the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 8,000 as a reward for having processed the application of the allocation of house number to the newly constructed house of the complainant.

The ACB officials then sent Shiva Kumar and caught officer P Venkat Rao who was accepting the bribe through another officer Venu Gopal Sharma.

The bribe amount of Rs.8,000/- was recovered at the instance of contact portion of white paper tested positive in phenolphthalein test. The Accused Officers have performed their duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.

Therefore, the accused P Venkat Rao and Venu Gopal Sharma are arrested and produced before the 1st Addl. Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Hyderabad.

The case is under investigation.