- Low pressure forming in Bay of Bengal: Heavy rain forecast for 5 days
- 819 gms of gold seized at Shamshabad airport
- Decorative streetlights to give new look to Vijayawada
- ISKCON to celebrate Janmashtami for 3 days
- TTD postpones supply of sticks to devotees
- MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy releases water from Velikallu project
- Hyderabad: Heavy rain throws traffic into a tizzy netizens livid over collapse of infra
- Vijayawada: Durga temple gets Rs 3.12 cr Hundi income
- Special pujas mark Pavitrotsavams
- BJP set to clinch power in Telangana
ACB raids Saroor Nagar women’s police station
Highlights
Rangareddy: The officers from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) descended upon the Saroor Nagar women's police station as an operation was initiated following allegations of corruption involving two police personnel and a case registered under Section 498 of the Indian Penal Code.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sarla and head constable Narasimha, were apprehended in the act of demanding money and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. Their alleged misconduct was linked to the issuance of a 41 A CRPC notice.
As the investigation progresses, the ACB aims to uncover the full scope of the alleged misconduct and ensure that justice is served.
