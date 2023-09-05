  • Menu
ACB raids Saroor Nagar women’s police station

The officers from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) descended upon the Saroor Nagar women's police station as an operation was initiated following allegations of corruption involving two police personnel and a case registered under Section 498 of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sarla and head constable Narasimha, were apprehended in the act of demanding money and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. Their alleged misconduct was linked to the issuance of a 41 A CRPC notice.

As the investigation progresses, the ACB aims to uncover the full scope of the alleged misconduct and ensure that justice is served.

