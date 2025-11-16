ACB sleuths conduct raids on sub-registrar offices across State

Hyderabad: Ina statewide sweep, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) teams conducted surprise raids on Saturday, targeting various Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs) across Telangana, unearthing incriminating evidence of irregularities and systemic corruption.

Twenty-three ACB teams stormed SROs in Gandipet, Serilingampally, Medchal, Nizamabad Town, Zaheerabad, Miryalaguda, Wanaparthy, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, and Wyra, where officers discovered unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 2,51,990, stashed away in the offices without proper records.

The checks revealed a staggering 289 registered documents not delivered to intended recipients, exposing a breakdown in protocols and delivery procedures. Investigators encountered 19 private individuals and 60 document writers present at the SROs without authorization, raising serious concerns over unauthorised access and potential fraud within government premises.

Adding to the breach, several CCTV cameras were found non-functional, suggesting attempts to cover tracks and hinder surveillance.

Pushing the envelope further, ACB teams raided the homes of 13 SROs, leading to the seizure of cash, jewellery, and property documents, all now under intense scrutiny as authorities build their case. The Bureau has pledged to submit a detailed report to the State government, recommending tough action against the officials involved.