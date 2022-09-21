Act on Dharani woes or quit: Eatala to CM KCR

Hyderabad: Questioning whether the Dharani portal was introduced to benefit farmers or for swallowing thousands of acres by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family, BJP leader Eatala Rajender on Tuesday asked KCR to step down if he can't solve problems in Dharani.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office, here, Eatala alleged that Pragathi Bhavan has become an 'adda' for thieves. He charged that the Dharani scam was bigger than the commissions in irrigation projects. He also alleged that lands were going into hands of the CM and his family members. "The locks (in Dharani) are opened only if they get benefited". He demanded the government to release a white paper on the portal or resignation of the CM if he cannot solve the problems.

The BJP leader said if land records were proper, the GDP and GSDP would be up by two per cent. The CM had promised cleansing of land records within two years. When the Jagtial district collector told the CM that 97 per cent works were completed in the district, I said it was wrong. The collector tried to gain the CM's appreciation and told him that it was over. The CM also appreciated him and announced a month's bonus salary to the Revenue department employees. Now, with errors emerging the CM, who is trying to hide his failures, is blaming the employees," Eatala pointed out.

He alleged that the incident of MRO suffering burns was because of KCR. The CM brought in Dharani in 2020 and removed all powers of the collectors, joint collectors, RDOs. "Lakhs of farmers are facing difficulties because of Dharani. As many as 24 lakh applications have come with different problems, but only six lakh applications have been resolved; 18 lakh applications are still pending", he alleged pointing out that there were four suicides because of the Dharani mistakes at four places.