Actor Anasuya vents ire on erring schools

Hyderabad: TV host and actress Anasuya on Friday expressed her anger over the attitude of some schools in the State.

She said some school managements were mounting pressure on parents of their students, asking them to send them to schools. The actress asserted that erring school managements were also not giving any assurance on health of students, who attend schools.

She lodged a complaint on the issue with State Industries Minister KTR through her tweet. "KTR Sir! We all followed lockdown due to corona initially. The lockdown was gradually lifted due to the decrease in the number of Covid virus cases".





"The Covid vaccination drive is also going on at a brisk pace in the country. However, what is the status of children, who did not take the vaccine? Why the school managements are pressuring the parents to submit NOC stating that they would not be responsible if anything happened to the children. Please tell me Sir! What kind of a justice it is," she said. Anasuya ended her tweet by hoping the minister would look into the issue, like he does it always.