Actor Chiranjeevi calls on CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi met the new Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy. Chiranjeevi went to Revanth's residence in Jubilee Hills and met him. Revanth cordially invited Chiranjeevi to his home. Both of them spoke about many things for a while.

As soon as the Congress high command announced Revanth's name as CM, Chiranjeevi congratulated him first. Chiranjeevi tweeted that under your leadership, the state will move forward on the path of development and hope that you will rise to a higher level.

Film celebrities have already requested an appointment to meet Revanth. Revanth tells them that we will meet soon. Before this, Chiranjeevi met Revanth personally. On the other hand, photos of Revanth and Chiranjeevi meeting are going viral on social media. Revanth posted these photos on his official Twitter account.



