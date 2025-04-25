Adani Cement Donates 520 Bags to Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Temple in Alampur

Gadwal: In a symbolic and spiritually significant gesture, Adani Cement Company has donated 520 cement bags to the Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple in Alampur. This act marks the first official dispatch from the Chittapur plant following the recent acquisition of Orient Cement by Adani Cement.

As part of the takeover celebrations, the management of Adani Cement resolved to commence their operations with a charitable offering. Representatives from Adani Cement ceremoniously transported the first consignment of cement bags from the Chittapur factory to the renowned temple, highlighting their commitment to cultural and spiritual values.

During the visit, the company representatives offered prayers at the temple and conducted special pujas in the name of Adani Cement Company. The delegation included Zonal Head Mr. K. Naresh, Technical Engineer Mr. Harish, and several other officials, who actively took part in the devotional proceedings.

This noble initiative not only marks a new chapter for Adani Cement but also strengthens its connection with the community and regional heritage.