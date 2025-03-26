Live
Additional Collector Narsinga Rao Emphasizes Speedy Completion of Employment Guarantee Works
Gadwal: Additional Collector Narsinga Rao directed officials to accelerate employment guarantee works and achieve the set targets promptly.
On Wednesday, he inspected employment guarantee scheme (EGS) works in Chenugonipally village of Gadwal Mandal. During the visit, he reviewed the ongoing activities under the scheme and provided crucial suggestions for their progress. He also inspected the poultry and cattle sheds in the village, instructing officials to install name boards at these sites. He emphasized that such projects should be designed to enhance the rural economy, ensuring increased income for farmers and laborers.
Later, he visited Gonupadu village to assess the land development works. He interacted with laborers to understand their working conditions and wage payments. He directed the Assistant Project Officer (APO) to ensure that the works align with the set targets and that master rolls are maintained accurately. He also instructed officials to take measures to increase labor participation in employment guarantee works.
Considering the summer season, the Additional Collector stressed the need to provide drinking water, ORS packets, and other essential facilities to workers. Additionally, he inspected the dumping yard and directed officials to implement scientific waste management by segregating wet and dry waste.
Several concerned officials participated in the program.