Additional Collector Sitarama Rao visited the MLC by-election polling station

Nagarkurnool: The polling pattern of the MLC by-elections being held at Police Station 7 in Paika Building near Government ZPHS Boys School in Nagar...

Nagarkurnool: The polling pattern of the MLC by-elections being held at Police Station 7 in Paika Building near Government ZPHS Boys School in Nagar Kurnool town was monitored.

The Polling Officers and Police Officers were instructed to allow only those who have the right to vote in the polling station and cell phones, pens and other items should not be allowed in the polling station.





X