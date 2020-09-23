Additional DME postings yet to be taken up in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana State is six and half years old already but the health department is yet to take up additional DME promotions that would facilitate few eligible seniors take up the posts of Additional DME/Superintendents of teaching hospitals/principals of medical colleges.



Sixteen Additional DME posts have to be filled and this process is pending for a while now and the issue has been brought to the notice of higher officials in the department.

The promotions have been kept pending for want of approval of the Department Promotional Committee or Screening Committee. According to government doctors, no steps have been taken to constitute DPC to effect promotions.

Pointing out the similar exercise already done to give additional DME postings in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Medical JAC has urged Health Minister Eatala Rajender to intervene and ensure permanent postings in the department as well as in medical colleges and teaching hospitals.

Dr Bongu Ramesh, Medical JAC chairman stated that 16 Additional DME posts are waiting to be filled. He said that many eligible seniors in DME are waiting for long to be elevated to these posts with some of them already being 57-year-old. He said that if senior professors are elevated to Additional DME cadre, it would pave way for promotions in the teaching side. 16 Associate Professors who have completed the requisite term can be promoted as professors and in turn Assistant Professors to Associate Professors cadre.

Government doctors pointed out that undue delay is affecting promotions at different levels. Also, juniors who are just a few years into government service are being given responsibilities as in-charge principals or superintendents of new government medical colleges and teaching hospitals.