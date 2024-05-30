Addl Collector inspects MGNRES works

Mulugu: Employment Guarantee Scheme Works District Additional Collector Local Institutions P Sreeja made a surprise inspection and ordered the officials to provide basic facilities to the labourers at the workplace.

The District Additional Collector inspected the employment guarantee scheme works being carried out in Ailapuram village in Kannaigudem mandal on Wednesday.

He enquired about the details of the laborers’ attendance table, drinking water at the work place, shelter, etc. Due to the high impact of the sun, the concerned Employment Guarantee Scheme staff was ordered to ensure that ORS packets were made available.

Later, the Additional Collector spoke to the members of women’s associations in Ailapuram village and gave several suggestions on how to improve the economic conditions of women’s associations. The tribal school run by Bheem Children Foundation in Ailapuram village, the ITDA Ashram schools were inspected and the officials were ordered to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the students before the next academic year and to carry out sanitation work continuously in the village.

EGS staff, medical staff, members of women’s associations and others were present on the occasion.