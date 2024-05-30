  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Addl Collector inspects MGNRES works

Addl Collector inspects MGNRES works
x
Highlights

Employment Guarantee Scheme Works District Additional Collector Local Institutions P Sreeja made a surprise inspection and ordered the officials to provide basic facilities to the labourers at the workplace.

Mulugu: Employment Guarantee Scheme Works District Additional Collector Local Institutions P Sreeja made a surprise inspection and ordered the officials to provide basic facilities to the labourers at the workplace.

The District Additional Collector inspected the employment guarantee scheme works being carried out in Ailapuram village in Kannaigudem mandal on Wednesday.

He enquired about the details of the laborers’ attendance table, drinking water at the work place, shelter, etc. Due to the high impact of the sun, the concerned Employment Guarantee Scheme staff was ordered to ensure that ORS packets were made available.

Later, the Additional Collector spoke to the members of women’s associations in Ailapuram village and gave several suggestions on how to improve the economic conditions of women’s associations. The tribal school run by Bheem Children Foundation in Ailapuram village, the ITDA Ashram schools were inspected and the officials were ordered to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the students before the next academic year and to carry out sanitation work continuously in the village.

EGS staff, medical staff, members of women’s associations and others were present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X