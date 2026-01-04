'Adhyayanotsavam' observed at Yadadri temple

Yadagirigutta: Aspart of the ongoing Adhyayanotsavam being conducted here at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Lord Yadagirisha was adorned in the Vatapatra Shayi (reclining on a banyan leaf) form on Saturday. As part of this service, the Lord was taken in a ceremonial procession through the temple’s inner and mada streets amidst devotees.

Earlier, daily worship rituals were performed in the temple, followed by the recitation of Divya Prabandhams by designated reciters. After the seva utsavam, the Lord was seated in the Addala Mandapam, where the temple acharyas explained the spiritual significance and uniqueness of the Vatapatra Shayi decoration to the devotees.

The Dravida Prabandha Seva Kalam was performed in the evening by the reciters. Later, the Lord, worshipped as the giver of boons, was adorned as Vaikuntha Nathudu (Paramapada Nathudu). Special prayers were conducted for this decorative service, after which the Lord was taken in a procession through the temple streets among devotees. The significance of the Vaikuntha Nathudu decoration was later explained to the devotees.

Temple officials, chief priests, archakas, reciters, ritviks, and a large number of devotees participated in these celebrations.