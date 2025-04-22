Adilabad Collector Rajarshi gets award

Adilabad: District Collector Rajarshi Shah has been presented prestigious award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on

the occasion of Civil Services Day in New Delhi on Monday. The award recognises the exceptional development work carried out in Narnoor mandal under the Aspirational Block Programme (ABP) 2024.

Narnoor mandal was acknowledged for its progress in areas such as health, nutrition, agriculture, social development, and infrastructure. It was selected as one of the Top 5 Aspirational Blocks in India out of 426 blocks nationwide. This recognition highlights the remarkable efforts made to improve the quality of life in the region.