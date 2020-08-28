Adilabad: Coronavirus hampers agricultural works

Adilabad: The spread of coronavirus to rural areas is hampering agricultural activities, which otherwise busy with field works during this season.



In the initial days of corona outbreak, rural people are more vigilant compared to urban people. But the virus spread its tentacles to rural areas also with about 200 to 300 positive cases being traced out in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Asifabad districts. People of rural areas are afraid to come out of their houses, fearing of getting infected with the virus.

It is quite normal rural villages to suffer with seasonal diseases during the monsoon, but this year, Covid-19 is spreading fast in agency areas also.

In the joint Adilabad district, about 6,960 corona positive cases have been registered. Among this, more than 4,510 patients were recovered after treatment while 2,500 patients were undergoing treatment. As many as 58 corona deaths were registered so far.

In Adilabad district, Covid-19 positive cases have registered from agency areas like Indervelli, Shampur, Mutnoor, Yapalguda, Gonduguda and many other villages. The residents of Pendalwada village under Janinath mandal are not stepping out of their houses after a corona positive case was traced out.

The situation is same in Ankoli, Lokari, Landasangi and other villages.

In Nirmal district, about 1,290 cases were registered and seven died. In Mancherial district, about 4,000 corona positive cases registered with 35 deaths and 1,600 active cases. Rebbena, Tapalpur, Vemanapalli, Kotapalli, Mandamarri, Bellampalli, Repelli, Luxettipet areas are the worst hit by the virus. About 80 cases were registered in Luxettipet mandal headquarters and 20 cases in Dalitwada under the same mandal.