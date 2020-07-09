Adilabad District People scared to visit Hyderabad

Adilabad: District people, who are visiting the State's capital Hyderabad for medical issues, business or other works, are reportedly getting infected with the deadly coronavirus and spreading it to others in their native place after returning to their native places.

Of the 53 corona positive cases recently registered, three were linked with Hyderabad. So far, 44 patients were recovered and discharged. The results of 46 suspects are pending, according to the officials.

People are afraid to visit Hyderabad due to the high risk of coronavirus and some are postponing their trips. Earlier people don't dare to visit bordering Maharashtra State but now they are themselves away from Hyderabad city also.

One person was infected after his visit to Hyderabad for employment and a woman of Echoda mandal also got infected with the virus when she went to a hospital for treatment. Two people of Jainath and Echoda mandals were infected with the virus and admitted in the hospital.

The district administration is searching for three corona positive passengers, who travelled from MGBS Hyderabad to Adilabad in RTC bus and suspecting 11 other co-passengers. Bus conductor and driver were tested negative in the medical test.

The district officials requested that the remaining people, who travelled in the same bus, should come forward voluntarily to undergo medical test as a social responsibility. But so far, none came for taking the test.

District Medical and Health Officer Narender Rathod said that they are taking all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and requested the passengers, who travelled in an RTC bus from Hyderabad, to undergo medical tests immediately.