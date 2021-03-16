Adilabad: Education system is limping with in-charge DEOs

Adilabad: Though Adilabad district is first in the list in alphabetical order, it is still backward regarding in-charge district officers. The students are at big loss due to lack of supervision by regular officials in education department.

After districts' reorganisation, the erstwhile Adilabad district was divided into four districts - Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Komaram Bheem-Asifabad. Of the four new districts, only Mancherial has regular District Education Officer (DEO) and the remaining has in-charges.

Adilabad DIET College Principal Ravinder Reddy is working as the in-charge DEO of Adilabad district. Mancherial Assistant Director is working as Asifabad in-charge and Nirmal AD is working as the in-charge DEO of Nirmal district.

As they were busy with their works, they were unable to fully monitor the in-charge responsibilities. And the result, the education system in these three districts is lagging, causing loss to the students.

After a long gap due to corona pandemic, the schools were opened again. Most of the students and their parents were still hesitant to attend schools and this is the right time to appoint regular DEOs to provide awareness to them about Covid-19 and get them back to schools.

In Adilabad district, there are 677 government schools, 17 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, and six Model Schools. In Nirmal district, there are 735 government schools, 18 KGBVs and one Model School. In Mancherial district, there are 714 government schools, 18 KGBV and five Model Schools. In Asifabad district, there are 720 government schools, 15 KGBV and two Model Schools.

The situation with mandal education officers (MEOs) and headmasters is also same. This is because, promotion process was not regular since 1998 due to service rules issue, Telangana movement etc. After districts reorganisation, there were three regular MEO and two of them were retired.

Now only one regular MEO is working at Koutala mandal and all the other 69 are in-charge MEOs.

Parents are demanding

the government to appoint regular DEOs and MEOs to improve educational system and to better the department in the State.