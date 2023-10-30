Adilabad: Fourth time’s the charm?

Adilabad: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Adilabad Constituency MLA candidate, Payal Shankar, appealed to the people for an opportunity to serve them as part of his election campaign visit to Bheemsari village in Adilabad mandal on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Maharashtra MLC Pravin Darekar acknowledged Shankar’s determination, noting that despite three previous defeats, he has consistently been a visible and dedicated advocate for the people, working to address their issues. Shankar went on to praise Bheemsari village, describing it as an exemplary village in Adilabad district, and highlighted his past efforts to address various challenges in the area. He emphasised that he has contested the assembly seat three times and has faced defeat, but he urged the residents to consider giving him the opportunity to serve them this time.

Among those present on the occasion were Sarpanch Mayur Chandra Kunchetty, Santosh Ratnakar Reddy, Chilukuru Jyoti Reddy, Karthik, Loka Praveen Reddy, Ashok Reddy, Ravi Reddy, Naresh Rakesh, and many others.