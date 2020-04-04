Adilabad: Man arrested for attacking Asha worker on duty

Adilabad: A man was taken into custody for attacking an Asha worker in Adilabad city on Friday.

According to I Town police station Sub-Inspector Gunavanth Rao, Altaf Hussain, who lives near Shivaji Chowk in the city, had attended the Markaz prayer meeting held in New Delhi.

Asha worker Bharathi went his house to collect the details of his family members. He not only refused to give information about the family members, but also attacked Bharathi.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police booked case under IPC 353 and 506, for disturbing government employees from doing their duty.

TNGOs district unit president S Ashok and secretary A Naveen Kumar and State Teachers Union president Jadhav Ashok Kumar condemned the attack on Asha workers and demanded strict action on the accused, to avoid such incidents from repeating in future.