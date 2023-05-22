Adilabad: Parents cut Birthday cake beside deceased son to fulfill his wish

Adilabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, the family members of a 16-year-old boy reportedly cut the cake to celebrate his birthday, while he was lying dead. This incident took place on May 19 in Babapur but came to light lately. It is reported the boy who complained of stomach ache was rushed to a private hospital in Mancherial where he succumbed while undergoing treatment, a day just before his birthday. The grief-driven parents Gunavanth Rao and Lalitha along with relatives arranged a cake and they cut the cake holding the hand of deceased boy when the clock ticked 12 am on May 19. They sang the birthday song and also prayed for him. This incident has shaken the Babapur residents.



The boy's funeral was conducted the following day.

In the meanwhile, the doctors who treated the boy informed that he died due to cardiac arrest and are waiting for his post-mortem reports for the exact reason behind death.