Adilabad: Six years on, no promotions for teachers

Adilabad: Teachers, who have been waiting for promotions for the past six years, were upset with the government, which gave promotions to other departments but not to teachers.

It should be reminded here that the State government has given green signal for recruitment and promotion process in other government departments. But there was no notification for recruitment of vacant teacher posts and promotions.

Teachers, who are nearing retirement, were depressed as they would retire without promotion. They lamented that they would lose good pension and other retirement benefits if they won't get promotion before retirement.

There are about 11,480 teacher posts in different subjects in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Asifabad districts. Of this, only 9,320 teachers are working at present and the remaining posts are vacant. Last time promotions were given in 2015 and since then there were no promotions in education department.

With teacher posts left vacant in Upper Primary and High schools, students are at loss without subject-wise teachers. There are 808 PGHM, main subject and language pundit posts are vacant. Of this, 183 PGHM posts are vacant. On seniority basis, if 183 PHGM posts are filled with School Assistant posts, SGTs (secondary Grade Teachers) will get promotion as School Assistants.

According to rule, 70 per cent of School Assistant posts have to be filled with promotions and 30 per cent with recruitment.

State Teachers Union president Jadhav Ashok, speaking to The Hans India, said many language pundit teachers were retired without promotion, which is a big loss for them. He demanded the government to give promotions to all eligible teachers.