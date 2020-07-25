Adilabad: Villagers stage protest seeking justice

Adilabad: Residents of Sangidi village, Bela mandal, staged a protest against the irregularities in NREGS works in their village, before the Collectorate here on Friday.

Speaking to the media, the villagers alleged that they are not getting their wages despite working under NREGS, whereas thousands of rupees are being deposited in the accounts some people of their village, who not even worked for a single day under the NREGS.

They criticised that no action has been taken so far against the persons responsible for the misappropriation of funds of NEGS, though they brought the issue to the notice of mandal MPDO and District Rural Development Officer Rajeshwar Rathod.

The villages demanded the District Collector to take necessary action against the person, who was behind misappropriation of funds and to do justice to them.

Villagers Sama Rupesh Reddy, Kadrapu Praveen, Mekala Jitendar, Addamki Sunil, M Suresh and Sama Narsareddy and others were participated in the protest.