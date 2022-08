Admissions at MANUU

Hyderabad: Department of Social Work, Maulana Azad National Urdu University is offering admissions into career-oriented Post Graduate Programme, Master's in Social Work for Urdu Medium Students.

Applicants with 45 per cent marks in any Bachelor's degree/equivalent with knowledge of Urdu at the 10th, 12th or graduation level may apply for MSW. General admission guidelines can be referred through https://manuucoe.in/regularadmission/ . The last date for online application for MSW is 30thAugust 2022.