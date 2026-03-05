Adulterated ghee making unit busted in Banjara Hills

Ahead of Eid, Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Golconda team and Masab Tank Police busted an adulterated ghee manufacturing unit at Pride Dairy in Banjara Hills. Police arrested the owner and seized a huge quantity of adulterated dairy products and manufacturing equipment all worth Rs 18.26 lakh.

These adulterated products were being sold as original and pure ghee to the public, hotels and event organisers, a significant risk to public health. Police during a raid at dairy unit found that the unit was illegally manufacturing the ghee by mixing plam oil, vanaspathi and other low quality substances.

Police arrested Mohammed Junaid Hussain (26) of Bhola Nagar, Banjara Hills, Road No.12 and seized 460 kgs of adulterated ghee, 70 kgs of adulterated mixed ghee, 2,090 kgs of adulterated cow cream and 1,170 kgs of adulterated buffalo cream.

According to police, to facilitate the adulteration, the accused was using 28 tins of Ruchi Gold Vanaspathi (dalda), as well as several used oil packets and empty tins.

The teams also confiscated essential machinery, including 2 boilers, a pushing machine, a packing machine, and two weighing machines (small and big). Additionally, four gas cylinders, 70 various-sized basins (some containing ghee), 25 empty drums and packing covers were seized from the premises.

Additonal DCP Task Force, Ande Srinivasa Rao said, "The accused Junaid was illegally manufacturing adulterated ghee with cow and buffalo cream by mixing palm oil, vanaspati and other low-quality substances into the products, despite holding a valid licence."