Advanced Technology Centre inauguration tomorrow

Nalgonda: Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, stated that the youth should take Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram as an ideal and source of inspiration and move forward in life. On Saturday, after garlanding the statue of Jagjivan Ram located opposite NG College near Marriguda Bypass on the occasion of his 118th birth anniversary, he spoke to the media.

As part of the district’s development, he announced that an Advanced Technology Center will be inaugurated on April 7, which will provide employment opportunities to the youth. He urged everyone to adopt a disciplined lifestyle and strive to fulfill the dreams of Jagjivan Ram.

He directed the Collector to allocate Rs 25 lakhs from the District Mineral Fund for repairs to the Ambedkar Bhavan located in the district headquarters and promised to contribute additional funds from his MLA quota. He stated that under the Rajiv Yuva Vikas scheme, there are many self-employment opportunities available for Dalits and encouraged them to make good use of them.

He informed that an SC Study Center has been set up in the district headquarters, and since the district library is in a dilapidated state, a model library will be constructed soon. He also announced plans to establish a Young India Residential School at SLBC in a 25-acre area for students from all communities to pursue education from 6th to 12th grade. “The government has already sanctioned Rs 30 crores for this, and tenders will be invited next month,” he said.