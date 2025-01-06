Affected property owners to be given cheques today

Hyderabad: With the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project in the Old City set to commence, Hyderabad Metro Rail announced on Sunday that compensation cheques for 41 affected property owners will be distributed on Monday. The affected owners will receive compensation at the rate of Rs 81,000 per square yard. The compensation cheques will be given by State Transport and BC Welfare Minister and Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad Metro Rail, managing director NVS Reddy stated that there are 1,100 affected properties along the MGBS to Chandrayangutta route in Corridor-6. A significant number of these property owners have voluntarily came forward to provide their land for road widening and metro rail construction. So far, 169 owners have submitted their consent letters, and ownership verification has been satisfactorily completed for over 40 of these properties.

As per District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, who has already determined a negotiated rate of Rs 81,000 per square yard as a consent award for affected properties. In addition, as per the Relief and Rehabilitation Act, eligible property owners will also be provided rehabilitation compensation and reimbursement for dismantled structures, and all the compensations are being disbursed as per the Land Acquisition Act and based on the district collector's decisions, he added.