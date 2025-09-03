After 18-yr fight, differently-abled man gets govt job on compassionate grounds

Hyderabad: The State government has issued appointment to a differently-abled fighting for compassionate appointment since 2007.

According to a press release, Karnati Ramakrishna submitted his plea at the Praja Darbar in December 2023. Government issued an appointment in the Panchayat Raj Department, fulfilling a long-pending promise and bringing relief to the family. “I fought for justice for 18 years. In 2007, when my father late Nageswara Rao, who was working in the Panchayat Raj Department at Kothagudem division, passed away due to illness. At that time, I was 21 years old. My family, consisting of my mother Karnati Rani, my younger brother Koteswara Rao, and myself, faced immense hardships. Despite my disability and eligibility, my application was repeatedly rejected,” recalled Ramakrishna, a resident of Chunchupalli Mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem District.

Ramakrishna further said that in 2013, a tribunal delivered a judgment in his favor, yet the appointment was still denied. “However, in December 2023, during the Praja Darbar initiated by the Telangana Government under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, I submitted my plea once again. The CMO officials reviewed my petition and brought it to the attention of Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka. Acting on her directions, senior officials of the Panchayat Raj Department issued orders appointing me as an Office Subordinate in Mulakalapalli Mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem District. After 18 long years of pain and struggle, hope has finally returned to my family. I am deeply grateful to CM Revanth Reddy, Minister Seethakka, and the Telangana People’s Government for delivering justice, dignity, and a future,” he added.