After Kothagudem win, CPI eyes Hyd, Warangal, Khammam

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will seriously focus on the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Hyderabad, Warangal and Khammam, party State secretary and MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said on Tuesday.

Expressing happiness over the CPI securing the Mayor post in the newly formed Kothagudem Municipal Corporation for the first time, Sambasiva Rao said the party would strive to ensure representation in the municipal corporations of Hyderabad, Warangal and Khammam.

Addressing the media at the party’s State office on Tuesday, he stated that although the CPI and Congress claim to be allies at the national level, an alliance at the local level was uncertain if local elections were held. He advised the Congress not to repeat past mistakes in future elections.

Alleging police interference during the Kothagudem mayoral process, Sambasiva Rao questioned, “The police stopped people from wearing red shirts. Is this a police state? A Circle Inspector was pointed at us for withdrawal in Kothagudem. This is not a good method in a democracy.” He added that while the CPI extends issue-based support to the government, it would not tolerate anti-people policies.

The CPI leader said the BRS had announced full support to the party in the Kothagudem Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections. However, he clarified that CPI did not accept BRS support as it is aligned with the Congress at the national level. He noted that while CPI contested alone in the erstwhile Khammam district, the CPM had allied with Congress in some places and with BRS in others.

Sambasiva Rao said the party would seek seats where it has strength in the upcoming MPTC and ZPTC elections. “If the Congress gives seats where we are strong, it is fine; otherwise, we will contest alone. CPI has already contested independently in the Sarpanch and municipal elections,” he said.

Highlighting the party’s performance, he said people were pleased that the first Mayor of Kothagudem Corporation is from the CPI. He described the Mayor as a young and ordinary auto driver who rose to the position through grassroots support. In the four-cornered contest in Kothagudem, CPI won 22 corporator seats, and an Independent backed by the party also emerged victorious.

He also took a swipe at the BJP, questioning its presence in Kothagudem. “Where is the BJP, which calls Communists parasites? There is no full stop for Communism. It will continue to flourish,” he remarked.

According to Sambasiva Rao, the CPI secured a total of 41 seats in the recent urban local body elections across various towns.