After weeks of winter chill, TG to bask in milder days

Hyderabad: The Telangana state will be relieved from biting chill weather conditions in the winter season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has officially rolled back its cold wave alert for the state.

After nearly two weeks of enduring single-digit temperatures and cold wave conditions, a gradual shift in weather patterns is expected to bring much-needed warmth.

According to the latest IMD-Hyderabad bulletin, minimum temperatures are projected to rise by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree Celsius in the next two days.

Sangareddy and Adilabad recorded temperatures as low as 5 degree Celsius earlier this week.

The IMD-Hyderabad forecast indicates minimum temperatures in a majority of the districts in Telangana are set to stabilise above the double-digit i.e; 10 degree Celsius mark.

Only a few isolated districts, such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Medak, may continue to see temperatures slightly below normal, though the ‘cold wave’ severity has diminished.

In Hyderabad, the minimum temperatures are set to settle between 12degree Celsius and 14 degree Celsius, weather reports have indicated. While the cold wave has subsided, the IMD warns that shallow to moderate fog will likely persist during early morning hours, particularly in the city outskirts and forest regions.